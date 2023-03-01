At least 22 people, including children, abducted in Congo

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest kidnappings, but the region was once a stronghold of the Lord's Resistance Army, a rebel group from Uganda, led by warlord Joseph Kony, one of the continent's most notorious fugitives. While the group has become a shell of its former self, carrying out very few attacks, the incident highlights the region's vulnerabilities, with porous borders and weak security services that allow these groups to persist, analysts say.

“This latest abduction attack does not mean a new rebel offensive is on the horizon, rather that (Congo) is unable to protect its citizens from low-level criminality by various different armed groups,” said Benjamin Hunter, Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a risk intelligence firm.