At least 17 killed in road crash explosion in western Ghana

The crash happened Thursday in Apiate, near Bogoso, a mining town in the Prestea-Huni Valley district, the district's municipal chief executive Isaac Dsamani said. The vehicle was carrying explosives to the Chirano gold mine in the Western Region, he said.

“We have sent 57 casualties to nearby health centers,” Prosper Baah, acting regional head of the National Ambulance Service, said. Many people were injured as they tried to get to the scene of the accident and were caught in the explosion, he said.