At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell

Temperatures neared the triple digits nearly all of last week in the Portland area, prompting officials to open emergency overnight shelters and cooling stations.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for both the Portland and Seattle regions lasting through late Sunday evening. Temperatures started to cool off on Monday as colder air from the Pacific blows in.

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells were historically rare, according to climate experts.

Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia during that heat wave, which hit in late June and early July of 2021. The temperature hit an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland.

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

Combined Shape Caption Richard Henry, of Lewiston, sits on stacks of beer cases as he takes a break from loading the beer into a cooler for Saturday's Snake River Rock Festival at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday, July 29, 2022. With triple-digit temperatures expected, the festival will be selling $1 water, and have misters and misting tents. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP) Credit: August Frank Credit: August Frank Combined Shape Caption Richard Henry, of Lewiston, sits on stacks of beer cases as he takes a break from loading the beer into a cooler for Saturday's Snake River Rock Festival at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday, July 29, 2022. With triple-digit temperatures expected, the festival will be selling $1 water, and have misters and misting tents. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP) Credit: August Frank Credit: August Frank