At least 14 killed and more than 40 wounded in Kyiv after Russian drone and missile attack

A combined Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday has killed at least 14 people and wounded 44 others, according to Ukrainian officials
Residents react after a Russian missile hit a multi-storey apartment during Russia's massive missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Residents react after a Russian missile hit a multi-storey apartment during Russia's massive missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A combined Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday killed at least 14 people and wounded 44 others, according to Ukrainian officials.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said 14 people had been killed in the attack which hollowed out a residential building and destroyed dozens of apartments. Emergency workers were at the scene to rescue people from under the rubble.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 44 people were wounded.

The attack, the latest in a spate of mass drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, occurred as world leaders convened at the Group of Seven meeting in Canada, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend. The summit runs through Tuesday.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters at the scene that a U.S. citizen was killed in the attack after suffering wounds from shrapnel. Explosions could be heard for hours throughout the night on Tuesday.

Thirty apartments were destroyed in a single residential block, Klymenko said.

People were wounded in the city's Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fires broke out in two other Kyiv districts as a result of falling debris from drones shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

Canada, which assumed the presidency of the G7 this year, invited Zelenskyy to the summit, where he is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with world leaders.

Zelenskyy was set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Canada on Tuesday, though the White House announced that Trump would be returning unexpectedly to Washington on Monday night instead of Tuesday night because of tensions in the Mideast.

Russia has launched a record number of drones and missiles in recent weeks. Moscow escalated attacks after Ukraine's Security Service agency staged an audacious operation targeting war planes in air bases deep inside Russian territory.

Little progress has emerged from direct peace talks held in Istanbul, with the exception of prisoner exchanges, expected to conclude next week, said Zelenskyy.

Firefighters put out the fire after a Russian missile hit a residential building during Russia's massive missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Russian drone attacks a building during Russia's massive missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters put out the fire after a Russian missile hit a residential building during Russia's massive missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters put out the fire after a Russian missile hit a residential building during Russia's combined missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israel's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues ominous warning
2
LeBron stars in Amazon ad, credits family for historic 23rd season...
3
Minnesota shooting suspect had dozens of potential targets, prosecutors...
4
Fast-moving brush fire on Hawaii's Maui island evacuates about 50...
5
Now we are six: G7 leaders try to salvage their summit after Trump's...