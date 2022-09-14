springfield-news-sun logo
At least 10 still trapped in Jordan building collapse

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
Jordanian teams rescued one person alive and are working to save other survivors of a building collapse in the capital of Amman

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save other survivors of a building collapse in the capital Amman, officials said. State media said at least five people have been killed and at least 10 others remain missing.

Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said eight people also have been injured and one survivor had been rescued Wednesday from the rubble of the residential building.

The four-story structure collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. The country's prime minister has ordered an investigation.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

