At Davos, UN chief warns the world is in a 'sorry state'

He singled out climate change as an "existential challenge," and said a global commitment to limit the Earth's temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius "is nearly going up in smoke."

Guterres, who has been one of the most outspoken world figures on climate change, referenced a recent study that found scientists at Exxon Mobil made remarkably accurate predictions about the effects of climate change as far back as the 1970s, even as the company publicly doubted that warming was real.

“We learned last week that certain fossil fuel producers were fully aware in the 1970s that their core product was baking our planet," he said in his speech. “Some in Big Oil peddled the big lie.”

Critics have questioned the impact of the four-day meeting where politicians, CEOs and other leaders discuss the world’s problems — and make deals on the sidelines — but where concrete action is harder to measure. Environmentalists, for example, slam the carbon-spewing private jets that ferry in bigwigs to an event that prioritizes the battle against climate change.

On the second day, government officials, corporate titans, academics and activists were attending dozens of panel sessions on topics covering the metaverse, environmental greenwashing and artificial intelligence.

Ukraine has taken center stage as the anniversary of the war nears, with Zelenska pressing attendees to do more to help her country at a time when Russia's invasion is leaving children dying and the world struggling with food insecurity.

The crash added more tragedy after a Russian missile strike hit an apartment building over the weekend in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing dozens of people in one of the deadliest single attacks in months.

But Ukraine is gaining additional international support: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that the Netherlands plans to "join" the U.S. and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems.

The German government has faced mounting pressure to make another significant step forward in military aid to Ukraine by agreeing to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to visit Berlin this week and then host a meeting of allies at Ramstein Air Base in western Germany.

___

AP journalists Masha Macpherson and David Keyton in Davos and Kelvin Chan in London contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the World Economic Forum meeting at https://apnews.com/hub/world-economic-forum.

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber