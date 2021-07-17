At Cannes, amfAR gala returns in movie star style

“It is beautiful, it is overwhelming, it is exciting, it is great to stay on mission here,” Stone said before the festivities began, noting that some of the science used to fight HIV and AIDS was deployed against COVID-19. "I think we’re staying on mission and we’re back at it which is really nice.”

This year’s festival jury president Spike Lee made a special appearance along with a star-studded guest list from screen, catwalk and music including Dylan Penn, Natasha Poly, Orlando Bloom, Regina King, Swizz Beatz, Rachel Brosnahan and Soo Joo Park.

The live auction which took place during the dinner saw a combination of luxury holidays, jewels, art-work and one-off experiences go under the hammer.

Stone led the proceedings arriving on stage with a man on each arm. “Isn’t it so nice to be here!” she shouted before raising a toast of thanks to all the guests.

This year’s highlights included a chance to create your own personal vintage champagne which went for 70,000 ($82,638) euros, while a Chopard 18-karat white gold diamond, tanzanite and amethyst necklace raised 170,000 euros ($200,692).

Amongst the artwork an Andy Warhol Mickey Mouse piece raised 375,000 euros ($442,702), a Michael Kagan astronaut sculpture went for 400,000 euros ($472,215) and contemporary British artist Sacha Jafri created a live painting during the auction which raised 1 million euros ($1.18 million).

The 32 top designer outfits featured in the evening’s fashion show were also auctioned off gaining a hammer price of 225,000 euros ($265,621).

The non-profit amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, raises money to support AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide.

Before the sale, head auctioneer Simon de Pury stressed the auction's importance to sustaining amfAR's mission. "amFAR really does depend on those galas, does depend on the generosity of so many of those artists who give works and so many patrons who come to these galas, so I do hope we can raise a lot of money tonight for amFAR.”

Bella Thorne poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Jessica Wang poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Jessica Wang poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Sharon Stone, left, and Roan Joseph Bronstein pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Nina Dobrev poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Rachel Brosnahan poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Bella Thorne, left, and Benjamin Mascolo pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Darren Criss poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Maria Bakalova poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Bella Thorne, left, and Benjamin Mascolo pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Orlando Bloom poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Spike Lee poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit the during the 74th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer