At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Updated 51 minutes ago
A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor's representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino's fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she's a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino's baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro's own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

