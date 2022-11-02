At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren't panicking

The Warriors might look the same as the team that hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy in Boston 4-1/2 months ago.

They’re not. At least, not yet.

The top five scorers from last season’s playoffs are the same as the top five scorers so far this year, albeit in a slightly different order: Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.

But when the Warriors get into their bench, with a second unit that no longer features Gary Payton II or Otto Porter Jr., it has been a struggle. Plus-minus doesn’t always give an accurate picture, but the early numbers are alarming. Golden State’s best five-man unit so far — Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Kevon Looney — has outscored opponents by 58 points. Every other lineup, combined, has been outscored by 88 points.

“We’re still finding our way as a bench unit and still looking at combinations and learning a lot here in the early part of the season,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Like Curry, Kerr shows no signs of worry. A back-to-back awaits to end this five-game trip, with Golden State going to Orlando on Thursday and New Orleans on Friday. The defense will get better at some point. The bench will figure something out.

And road wins will come. The Warriors are always a huge draw, with fans everywhere they go, but Curry also notes that no opponent will ever make things easy when the reigning champions visit.

“There’s frustration because we have a standard,” Curry said. “There’s a little uneasiness, probably. When you have new guys playing big minutes and a different look, you always compare it to the year before. And that’s good because we have championship banners to show for it. But that uneasiness puts you in a position where you have to figure it out.”

