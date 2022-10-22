Astros star Jose Altuve ends 0-for-25 postseason skid

The star second baseman for the Houston Astros reached across the plate and slapped an 0-1 slider from New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole inside the right-field line during Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

The ball rolled toward the corner, and Altuve cruised into second base with one out in the fifth inning for his first hit since going 3 for 3 against Philadelphia in his final game of the regular season on Oct. 4.