Astros star Alvarez back at ballpark after breathing scare

“We're just going to wait today,” the manager added. “We'll see how he is tomorrow. He'll probably DH if he's feeling all right.”

Alvarez is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs for the AL West-leading Astros, who are seeking their fourth World Series appearance in six years.

They are in Atlanta for a rematch of last year's Series, won by the Braves.

Alvarez departed Friday night's 6-2 loss to Atlanta under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was a pause in the action when Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot and was being tended to by a trainer.

Baker said Alvarez started having some breathing issues while running the bases, and the condition was exacerbated by in-game fireworks.

Alvarez had hoped to make it through the inning, but decided to come off when Grissom was shaken up,.

Alvarez was transported to an Atlanta hospital to undergo testing but doctors weren't able to pinpoint a cause.

“It's better to know if there's nothing wrong,” Baker said. “Those doctors are great, but sometimes it's a guess.”

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, right, celebrates with Yordan Alvarez after they scored on Bregman's two-run homer off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Vince Velasquez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his RBI double off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Vince Velasquez, scoring Jose Altuve, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)