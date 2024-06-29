Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña misplays pop fly while taking part in an in-game TV interview

“Holy …,” Peña said as the ball bounced once before he grabbed it and tossed it back to the infield. Peña and Bregman appeared to glance briefly at one another.

McNeil was credited with a hit, and was picked off first base by pitcher Ronel Blanco two pitches into Harrison Bader’s at-bat. Bader struck out to end the inning.

Peña is the second player in the last three weeks to misplay a ball while conducting an in-game interview with Apple TV.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández was speaking with Dontrelle Willis in the second inning on June 7 when a grounder by the New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres hit Hernández on his bare right hand and ricocheted off his body. Hernández recovered and threw to first, but Torres beat the throw and Hernández was charged with an error.

Torres didn’t score and the Dodgers won, 2-1, in 11 innings. Afterward, Hernández said he didn’t blame the error on being distracted because the ball “… had a weird hop.”

Hernández said he wouldn’t reconsider whether to do in-game interviews in the future.

“No, because we’re getting paid,” he said. “I like money.”

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement calls for a player to receive a $10,000 stipend for wearing a two-way microphone for at least one inning of a regular-season game. The amount rises to $15,000 in the postseason.

