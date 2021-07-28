Astros, Mariners pull off odd trade while facing one another

Montero was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week after being acquired in the offseason from Texas.

Houston manager Dusty Baker said for now he views Ryan Pressly as his closer, but wouldn't hesitate turning to Graveman.

“In modern times it seems like most teams are trading to try to win the deal, but this is a trade that is going to benefit both,” Baker said.

Whether it benefits the Mariners remains to be sense. On the surface it’s appears a baffling decision by Seattle to give up its most dominant reliever while failing to fill a position of need with the Mariners just one game behind Oakland in the AL wild-card race — the Astros led the A's by five games.

But general manager Jerry Dipoto said it’s likely the first of several moves the Mariners will make in the coming days with the hope of improving the big league club.

Toro is in his third season and has played primarily third base, where the Mariners have veteran Kyle Seager entrenched. Toro has also played first base and has one game at second base this season, a position where the Mariners could be looking to upgrade before the trade deadline.

Toro is hitting .211 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 35 games this season.

Smith has a career-worst 7.48 ERA in 27 games for the Astros after not pitching during the 2020 season.

