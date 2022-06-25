Astros' Javier no-hitting Yanks thru 6 innings, score 0-0

Javier has struck out a career-high 10 and walked one, throwing 57 of 91 pitches for strikes. He walked Josh Donaldson on a full-count fastball with two outs in the first, then retired his next 16 batters.

Javier started 12 of 19 batters for strikes. His 50.9% first-strike percentage entering was 155th among 157 pitchers who faced 150 or more plate appearances this season.