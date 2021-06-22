Astros have combined no-hitter through 6 against Orioles

Houston was looking to pitch the seventh no-hitter in the majors this season. That would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

It would be the first combined no-hitter of the season. The others were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore’s John Means, Cincinnati's Wade Miley, Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber.

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

