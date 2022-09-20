Astros clinch AL West for 5th time in 6 years, beat Rays 4-0

José Ramírez had three of the Rays' five hits.

Drew Rasmussen (10-6) gave up four runs and six hits in six innings. He has allowed four runs in consecutive starts and giving up three runs or fewer during 11 in a row.

Altuve’ hit his 25th homer on the fifth pitch of the game, his 11th leadoff homer this season and 32nd of his career.

Altuve singled leading off the sixth, Jeremy Peña walked and Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single. Alex Bregman followed with a broken-bat, two-run double.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (Tommy John surgery) is to make his fourth rehab start Friday for Triple-A Durham. He retired all six batters he faced Sunday night and struck out four.

UP NEXT

All-Star LHP Shane McClanahan (12-5, 2.13) will pitch for the Rays on Tuesday night against RHP Cristian Javier (9-9, 2.87), who has won three straight starts.

Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. ducks away from being sprayed with champagne after the Astros clinched the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays after a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) hugs catcher Christian Vazquez after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros clinched the American League West division title. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL West title after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez, right, celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr. after the Astros clinched the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)