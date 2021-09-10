COVID vaccine creator says mass boosters may be unnecessary

Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert told The Telegraph newspaper that immunity from the vaccine was holding up well — even against the delta variant. While the elderly and those who are immune-compromised may need boosters, the standard two-dose regimen is providing lasting protection for most people, she said.

“We will look at each situation; the immuno-compromised and elderly will receive boosters,'' she said. “But I don’t think we need to boost everybody. Immunity is lasting well in the majority of people.”