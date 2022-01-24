Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Assange granted appeal in UK to fight extradition to US

FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019. Britain's High Court is set to rule on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can take his fight against U.S. extradition to the U.K. Supreme Court. The decision is the latest step in Assange's long battle to avoid being sent to the United States to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: Matt Dunham

caption arrowCaption
FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019. Britain's High Court is set to rule on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can take his fight against U.S. extradition to the U.K. Supreme Court. The decision is the latest step in Assange's long battle to avoid being sent to the United States to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: Matt Dunham

Credit: Matt Dunham

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. will go to Britain’s Supreme Court after he was granted the right to appeal a lower court ruling

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. will go to Britain’s Supreme Court after he was granted the right Monday to appeal a lower court ruling.

The High Court in London allowed Assange to appeal its decision that he could be sent to the U.S to stand trial on espionage charges.

The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

Just over a year ago, a district court judge in London rejected a U.S. extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. U.S. authorities later provided assurances that the WikiLeaks founder wouldn’t face the severe treatment his lawyers said would put his physical and mental health at risk.

The High Court last month overturned the lower court’s decision, saying that the U.S. promises were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely.

The court on Monday gave Assange permission to appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court.

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short
2
Alize Cornet reaches quarterfinals at her 63rd Grand Slam
3
UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi
4
NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills
5
France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top