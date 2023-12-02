Assailant targeting passersby in Paris attacked and killed 1 person and injured another

PARIS (AP) — An assailant targeting passersby in Paris on Saturday night attacked and killed one person and injured another, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
The minister said on X, formerly Twitter, that “police have courageously arrested” the man, who was going after people in the 15th district of the capital, not far from the Eiffel Tower.
He asked that people avoid the sector. The attacks appeared to be random. A motive was not immediately known.
In Other News
1
Big 12 committed to title game even with CFP expansion and changes in...
2
US military affirms it will end live-fire training in Hawaii's Makua...
3
Authorities identify suspect in killing of 3 homeless men in Los...
4
Ewers throws 4 TDs as No. 7 Texas bids farewell to Big 12 with 49-21...
5
Scottie Scheffler builds a 3-shot lead in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods is...