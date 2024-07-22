Assailant kills 5 people at care home for the elderly in central Croatia, media reports say

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — An assailant entered an elderly care home on Monday in central Croatia and shot five people dead, Croatian media reports said.
The Index news portal said five people died immediately, while others were still receiving medical assistance. The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the town of Daruvar, the report said.
Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.
