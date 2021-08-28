Asian tourism sees ups, downs in 2nd year of pandemic

INDIA CAUTIOUS AS OUTBREAK RECEDES

Tourists are returning to the valleys and mountains in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as infections in the Himalayan region and nationwide come down after a deadly second wave earlier this year.

The “shikaras,” or traditional Kashmiri houseboats, are back on the calm waters of Dal Lake as Indians travel at home. India is reporting about 30,000 new coronavirus cases a day, down from a peak of 400,000 in May but still enough for many countries to restrict travelers from India.

Nihaarika Rishabh said she and her husband were relieved to finally get away from their home in the city of Agra for their honeymoon, after their wedding was postponed during the second wave. The vacation in Kashmir has helped calm their nerves after months of the pandemic, she said.

Ali, the houseboat owner, is happy that the number of visitors has gone up. “We have been suffering from past two years," he said. “Our livelihood depends on tourism.”

But mountainous areas like Kashmir have seen an uptick in infections as the number of visitors rises, fueling worries about a third wave.

BANGKOK'S BUSTLE GOES QUIET

Erawan Shrine in the center of Bangkok once bustled with foreign tourists and locals making offerings day and night. Today, it is eerily quiet. Only a handful of people buy incense or flowers from the vendors who set up stalls outside.

“We are still here because we don’t know what else to do,” said one, Ruedewan Thapjul.

As Thailand battles a punishing COVID-19 surge with nearly 20,000 new cases every day, people who depend on tourism struggle in what was one of the most-visited cities in the world, with 20 million visitors in the year before the pandemic.

Suthipong Pheunphiphop, the president of the Thai Travel Agents Association, urged the government to commit to its plan to reopen the country to foreign tourists in October.

Currently, the streets are all but empty in Bangkok's Siam Square shopping district.

Passavee Kraidejudompaisarn, the third-generation owner of a popular noodle shop, wiped away tears as she talked about her fears of losing the family business.

Previously, the 60-year-old restaurant would be filled with locals and foreign tourists, bringing in about $2,000 a day. Now, she said, she earns a little more than $2 on some days.

CHINESE STAY IN CHINA

Strict virus control measures have allowed China to return to relatively normal life. The number of tourists visiting Beijing in June and July tripled compared to the same period last year, while revenue quadrupled, according to Trip.com, China’s largest online travel booking platform.

"I personally feel very safe,” Olaya Ezuidazu, a Spanish national living in Beijing, said on a recent visit to the Great Wall.

But even China is not immune to the delta variant. Outbreaks in July and August prompted authorities to suspended flights and trains to affected cities. Parks and museums reduced the number of visitors to 60% of capacity, down from 75% previously.

Phil Ma felt the resulting dent on tourism at his café in a traditional “hutong” neighborhood, steps away from Tiananmen Square in central Beijing. “It is obvious during the three or four days from the weekend to today that the number of guests has decreased a lot,” he said.

The alley outside his café was quiet, in contrast to the line that formed for a cup of coffee during a major holiday in May.

GLAMPING IN HONG KONG

The difficulty of traveling abroad has made glamping — or glamourous camping — popular in Hong Kong.

Berina Tam and Vincy Lee went with We Camp, a campsite located in Yuen Long, a rural area in the north of Hong Kong.

“It’s actually a good opportunity for us to really, to try to explore Hong Kong a bit more,” Tam said.

Many glamping sites provide clean beds, showering facilities and barbeque sites for campers to grill kebabs and chicken wings. The typical charge is $65 per person a night.

Bill Lau, the founder of Hong Kong travel platform Holimood, said that glamping offers an alternative for those who find camping too primitive.

“Families and couples need to find somewhere to go during weekends," he said. "If we are trying to recreate the experience of traveling, it must be an overnight experience.”

___

Umar Meraj in Srinagar, India, Olivia Zhang in Beijing, Pattarachai Preechapanich in Bangkok and Katie Tam and Zen Soo in Hong Kong contributed.

Caption A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat carrying Indian tourists at a market in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir on Aug. 2, 2021. Tourists are returning to the valleys and mountains in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as infections in the Himalayan region and nationwide come down after a deadly second wave earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Caption A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian tourist upon arrival at the Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir on Aug. 2, 2021. From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Caption A man sanitizes the interiors of a hotel in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir on Aug. 2, 2021. Tourists are returning to the valleys and mountains in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as infections in the Himalayan region and nationwide come down after a deadly second wave earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Caption An Indian tourist shows his recent flight's boarding passes as proof of COVID-19 test as he waits to enter the Mughal garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Aug. 2, 2021. Tourists are returning to the valleys and mountains in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as infections in the Himalayan region and nationwide come down after a deadly second wave earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Caption A vegetable vendor pushes his cart across a street in China town in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 3, 2021. As Thailand battles a punishing COVID-19 surge with nearly 20,000 new cases every day, people who depend on tourism struggle in what was one of the most-visited cities in the world, with 20 million visitors in the year before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Caption Flower vendors sit outside Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug. 3, 2021. As Thailand battles a punishing COVID-19 surge with nearly 20,000 new cases every day, people who depend on tourism struggle in what was one of the most-visited cities in the world, with 20 million visitors in the year before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Caption A person walks through closed shops in Siam Square, a famous shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug. 3, 2021. As Thailand battles a punishing COVID-19 surge with nearly 20,000 new cases every day, people who depend on tourism struggle in what was one of the most-visited cities in the world, with 20 million visitors in the year before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Caption A motor-tricycle, or Tuk Tuk drives past Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug. 3, 2021. As Thailand battles a punishing COVID-19 surge with nearly 20,000 new cases every day, people who depend on tourism struggle in what was one of the most-visited cities in the world, with 20 million visitors in the year before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Caption Cafe owner Phil Ma talks on his phone as he stands on the roof of his shop in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can't enter many countries and locals can't get out. Ma said his cafe has felt the effects of tighter restrictions on travel as China worked to contain outbreaks connected to the Delta variant. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption A woman wearing a face mask sits in a cafe in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can't enter many countries and locals can't get out. The shop's owner said his cafe has felt the effects of tighter restrictions on travel as China worked to contain outbreaks connected to the Delta variant. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption A tour guide carries a flag as he walks along a pedestrian street in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can't enter many countries and locals can't get out. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption Security officers put up access control barriers along a pedestrian shopping street in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can't enter many countries and locals can't get out. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption Visitors wearing face masks look at souvenir shops in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can't enter many countries and locals can't get out. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption A tour guide leads a group of domestic tourists visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing on Aug. 3, 2021. Strict virus control measures have allowed China to return to relatively normal life. The number of tourists visiting Beijing in June and July tripled compared to the same period last year, while revenue quadrupled, according to Trip.com, China's largest online travel booking platform. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A worker checks the health code of tourists visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing on Aug. 3, 2021. Strict virus control measures have allowed China to return to relatively normal life. The number of tourists visiting Beijing in June and July tripled compared to the same period last year, while revenue quadrupled, according to Trip.com, China's largest online travel booking platform. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A ferry transports tourists visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing on Aug. 3, 2021. Strict virus control measures have allowed China to return to relatively normal life. The number of tourists visiting Beijing in June and July tripled compared to the same period last year, while revenue quadrupled, according to Trip.com, China's largest online travel booking platform. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A young couple with their dog spend their time outside an Indiana-style tent at We Camp, a glamping site located in Yuen Long, Hong Kong on Aug. 19, 2021. From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can't enter many countries and locals can't get out. The difficulty of traveling abroad has made glamping, or glamourous camping, popular in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Matthew Cheng) Credit: Matthew Cheng Credit: Matthew Cheng

Caption A couple cleans up the table outside the signature stargazing caravan of Park Nature, a glamping site that offers luxury caravans packages in Hong Kong on Aug. 14, 2021, while their granddaughter plays with a cat in Hong Kong. From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can't enter many countries and locals can't get out. The difficulty of traveling abroad has made glamping, or glamourous camping, popular in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Matthew Cheng) Credit: Matthew Cheng Credit: Matthew Cheng

Caption Bill Lau, the founder of local holiday house and yacht booking platform Holimood, checks out a tent in the car camping zone in Hong Kong on Aug. 19, 2021. From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can't enter many countries and locals can't get out. The difficulty of traveling abroad has made glamping, or glamourous camping, popular in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Matthew Cheng) Credit: Matthew Cheng Credit: Matthew Cheng