Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.2% to 27,028.84 after the government reported December retail sales fell 1% from the previous month's 2 1/2-year high. That was driven by a 4% fall in food purchases.

The Hang Seng gained 1.1% to 23,802.26 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2% to 6,971.60.

India's Sensex opened up 1.3% at 57,960.41. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets gained.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,431.85 for its biggest gain since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.7% to 34,725.47. The Nasdaq composite jumped 3.1% to 13,770.57.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.01 to $87.85 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 21 cents on Friday to $86.82. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added $1.01 to $89.53 per barrel in London. It advanced 69 cents the previous session to $90.03.

The dollar gained to 115.41 yen from Friday's 115.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1166 from $1.1146.

