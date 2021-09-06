Asian stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,597.23 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.7% to 29,612.30. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.5% to 26,032.01.

The Kospi in South Korea shed less than 0.1% to 3,198.22 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.8% to 7,466.50.

The weak U.S. hiring data also prompted concern the spread of the coronavirus’s more contagious delta variant is hurting economic growth. It was well below the monthly average of more than 900,000 jobs added in June and July.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 1.52 points to 4,535.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 35,369.09. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to a record 15,363.52, its third straight weekly gain.

The Fed has indicated it might decide at its September meeting when to start winding down its $120 billion a month in bond purchases that pump money into the financial system.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 82 cents to $68.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract sank 70 cents on Friday to $69.29. Brent crude, the basis for international oil prices, lost 86 cents to $71.75 per barrel in London. It declined 42 cents the previous session to $72.61.

The dollar advanced to 109.78 yen from Friday’s 109.64 yen. The euro declined to $1.1873 from $1.1891.