Oil prices soar on producer output cuts; Asian shares mixed

Stock markets were mixed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5% to 28,188.15, even after a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan showed business sentiment among big Japanese manufacturers falling in the first quarter of this year. The headline measure of the "Tankan" showed positive sentiment falling to 1 from 7 in December, the worse quarterly result since since December 2020.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4% to 20,324.49, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7% to 3,296.42. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.6% to 7,223.00. Shares rose in Taiwan but edged lower in Bangkok.

Surveys of purchasing managers in emerging Asian markets declined last month as export orders weakened, adding to signs of fragility in the global economy.

“With global growth set to remain weak in the coming quarters, we expect manufacturing output in Asia to remain under pressure,” Shivaan Tandon of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 1.4% Friday to 4,109.31, rising 3.5% for the month, with tech stocks leading the way. Friday's gains came after a report showed inflation slowed in February, though it was still high on a historical basis. A slowdown in inflation could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to take it easier on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% to 33,274.15, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.7% to 12,221.91. For the Nasdaq, big leaps for technology stocks drove a gain of 16.8% for the quarter, its best since the surge out of the coronavirus-caused crash in the spring of 2020.

High rates can undercut inflation but only by bluntly slowing the entire economy, which raises the risk of a recession. They also drag down prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.

Expectations for an easier Fed have helped Big Tech stocks in particular because high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest beneficiaries of lower rates. That's helped to prop up the S&P 500, where Big Tech stocks play an outsized role because of their massive size. Apple, Microsoft and Google's parent Alphabet each posted double-digit gains for March.

Adding to challenges for the Fed, the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history rocked markets after depositors rushed to pull their money out of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The runs have pushed investors to cast harsher scrutiny on banks globally in the hunt for seemingly weak links.

The banking industry's troubles also could act like hikes to interest rates if they cause banks to pull back on lending, stifling hiring and growth for the economy.

In other trading Monday, the U.S. dollar rose to 133.60 Japanese yen from 133.28 yen late Friday. The euro fell to $1.0829 from $1.0844.

