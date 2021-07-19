Global shares fall on virus fears; oil slips on OPEC deal

In Japan, the vaccine rollout came later than in other developed nations and has stagnated lately. Japan is totally dependent so far on imported vaccines and just one in five Japanese have been fully vaccinated.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 1.3% to finish at 27,652.74. South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.0% to 3,244.04. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.9% to 7,286.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8% to 27,489.78, while the Shanghai Composite lost a fraction of 1 point to 3,539.12.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.28 to $70.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 16 cents to $71.81 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.36 to $72.23 a barrel.

OPEC and allied nations agreed Sunday to eventually raise production limits imposed on five countries, ending an earlier dispute sparked by the United Arab Emirates that roiled global energy prices.

Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE would see their limits rise, the cartel said in a statement.

The plan would boost their production by 2 million barrels a day by the end of this year.

OPEC+ agreed in 2020 to cut a record 10 million barrels of crude a day from the market to boost prices. It’s slowly added some 4.2 million barrels back over time, and prices have risen steadily this year, though they are still way below their peak in 2008.

Investors' attention now turn to earnings. Most companies will report their results this week and in following weeks. Hopes are high, with profits in the S&P 500 expected to jump 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 109.82 Japanese yen from 110.04 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.1782, inching down from $1.1812.

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, July 19, 2021. Asian shares fell across the board Monday, as pessimism set in from the dip on Wall Street that marked its first weekly loss following three weeks of gains. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

