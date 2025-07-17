Asian shares are mostly higher after Trump says he discussed firing Fed Chair Powell

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6% to 39,901.19 after the government reported a trade deficit for the first half of the year as Japan's exports to the United States took a hit from Trump's tariffs.

Chinese markets also gained. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1% higher to 24,549.87, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,516.31.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.9% to 8,639.00.

In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.2% to 3,192.29.

India's Sensex lost 0.1% while the SET in Bangkok jumped 2.9% on strong gains for market heavyweights like Airports of Thailand and Delta Electronics.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 6,263.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 44,254.78, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3% to 20,730.49 in a fresh record high.

Stocks were rising modestly in the morning before news reports saying that Trump was likely to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell quickly sent the S&P 500 down by 0.7%.

When later asked directly if he was planning to fire Powell, Trump said, "I don't rule out anything, but I think it's highly unlikely." That helped calm the market, and stocks erased their losses, though Trump added that he could still fire Powell if "he has to leave for fraud." Trump has been criticizing a $2.5 billion renovation project of the Fed's headquarters.

Trump is unhappy that the Fed has not cut interest rates this year, a move that would have made it easier for U.S. households and businesses to get loans to buy houses, build factories and otherwise boost the economy. Lower interest rates could also help the U.S. government, which is set to borrow and add a lot more to its debt after approving a wide range of tax cuts.

Powell has insisted he wants to wait for more data about how Trump's stiff proposed tariffs will affect the economy and inflation before the Fed makes its next move.

The Fed has two main jobs: keeping the job market strong while keeping inflation under control. Lowering interest rates would help boost the economy but would also give inflation more fuel when tariffs may be set to push prices for U.S. households higher.

A report on Wednesday said inflation at the wholesale level slowed to 2.3% last month, which was better than economists expected. It's an encouraging signal, but it came a day after another report suggested that Trump's tariffs are pushing up the prices U.S. shoppers are paying for toys, apparel and other imported products.

Trump’s tariffs are making their weight felt across financial markets. Netherlands-based ASML, the world’s leading supplier of chipmaking gear, has warned that it can’t guarantee growth next year, after delivering an expected 15% growth in sales for 2025.

ASML shares that trade in the United States fell 8.3%.

GrabAGun, an online retailer of firearms and ammunition, swung sharply after combining with Colombier Acquisition Corp. II and taking its spot on the stock market under the ticker symbol "PEW." Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Trump, is joining the company's board.

The stock quickly went from an early gain of 19% to a drop of 31% before finishing with a loss of 23.9%, with several halts in trading along the way.

In other dealings early Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 14 cents to $66.52 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 6 cents at $68.58 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 148.65 Japanese yen from 147.89 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1582 from $1.1641.

