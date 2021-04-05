Asian markets mixed, US futures up after Wall St hits record

In Asia on Monday, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.8% to 30,092.74 while the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.2% to 3,119.51.

India’s Sensex lost 2.5% to 48,759.17. Singapore advanced while Bangkok and Jakarta declined.

Investors have been encouraged by the spread of coronavirus vaccines despite rising infection numbers in the United States, Europe and other places that have prompted some governments to reimpose travel and business curbs.

Friday's closely watched U.S. government jobs report showed American employers added 916,000 more jobs than they cut last month. That was well ahead of forecasts of 617,500 and nearly double February's growth.

Also Friday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, rose to 1.72% from Thursday’s 1.68%.

The yield has risen sharply this year, drawing money out of stocks, on expectations revived economic activity will cause inflation to rise, reducing the value of the payout in real terms.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 86 cents to $60.59 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.29 on Thursday to $61.45. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 93 cents to $63.93 per barrel in London. It gained $2.12 the previous session to $64.86 a barrel.

The dollar advanced to 110.67 yen from Friday's 110.63 yen. The euro retreated to $1.1745 from $1.1773.

