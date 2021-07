Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, record cases in SKorea

In other news in the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea on Wednesday reported a new record 1,896 COVID-19 cases, a day after authorities started enforcing stringent restrictions in areas outside the capital region. Health officials say many cases in the Seoul area have been traced to restaurants, schools, public bathhouses, churches and offices. Outside the capital, clusters have been tied to pubs, karaoke rooms, gyms and offices. South Korea has seen a sudden spike in new infections in the past several weeks amid a slow vaccination rollout, lax public vigilance and the fast spreading delta variant. Health official Sohn Youngrae told a briefing Wednesday the most important objective at this point is lowering the trajectory in the Seoul area by the end of next week and slowing the spread of the virus outside the capital region.

— Drivers seeking to leave eastern China’s Jiangsu province will have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 48 hours or be forced to turn around, as cases in the province continue to rise. The provincial transport department said 93 checkpoints have been set up along highways in the province, whose capital Nanjing is the epicenter of China’s latest outbreak. Drivers must remain in their vehicles and wear masks while health workers carry out the checks, the notice said. China has frequently used similar containment measures to stop the spread of the virus and has largely eliminated local transmission. The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported another 48 cases in Jiangsu over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 154 over recent days. Authorities say the virus being transmitted is the highly contagious delta variant. Another seven cases of local transmission were recorded in Sichuan, Liaoning and Yunnan provinces. The virus continues to spread despite China having administered more than 1.5 billion doses of vaccine — exceeding the size of the entire population of 1.4 billion. Questions have already been raised about the efficacy of Chinese vaccines, particularly among the elderly.

Police tape is seen at a lock downed apartment building at Devitt Street in the south western suburb of Blacktown in Sydney, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Australia’s largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another four weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Mick Tsikas Credit: Mick Tsikas

People receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Seoul, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. South Korea reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases, a day after authorities enforced stringent restrictions in areas outside the capital region. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

People wait to be monitored for possible side effects after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Seoul, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. South Korea reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases, a day after authorities enforced stringent restrictions in areas outside the capital region. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

People wait to get coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. South Korea reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases, a day after authorities enforced stringent restrictions in areas outside the capital region. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A medical worker in a booth takes a nasal sample from a woman during coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. South Korea reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases, a day after authorities enforced stringent restrictions in areas outside the capital region. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon