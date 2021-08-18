Asia Today: Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has rejected criticism that Sydney's lockdown restrictions needed to be tougher, describing the lockdown as “extremely harsh and extremely strict” and based on expert health advice.

The national capital Canberra, which is surrounded by New South Wales, reported 22 new infections from the cluster that originated in Sydney. There have been 67 infections detected since the coronavirus was first discovered in Canberra on Thursday last week.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The first outbreak in six months in New Zealand has grown to seven people. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that number is expected to keep growing, especially after some of those infected spent time at a church, a school, a casino and a hospital. Ardern also announced people will be compelled to wear masks in supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies during strict lockdowns. That came after the government on Tuesday imposed a strict lockdown of at least three days for the entire country and at least seven days in Auckland and Coromandel after identifying the first infection. Ardern said genome testing has confirmed that the outbreak is of the delta variant and originated from the outbreak in Sydney, although it’s not yet clear how the virus breached New Zealand’s border quarantine controls.

Caption People wait in line to get vaccinated at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Dan Himbrechts Credit: Dan Himbrechts

Caption In this image made from video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. (TVNZ via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Supermarket staff help a customer with her shopping in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown after detecting just a single community case of the coronavirus. (Hayden Woodward/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Hayden Woodward Credit: Hayden Woodward

Caption Shoppers lineup to enter a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown after detecting just a single community case of the coronavirus. (Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Jason Oxenham Credit: Jason Oxenham

Caption Shoppers lineup to enter a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown after detecting just a single community case of the coronavirus. (Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs