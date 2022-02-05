Ashley Bryan, acclaimed children's author, dead at 98

Survivors include his brother Ernest, and “many cherished” nieces and nephews, according to Simon & Schuster.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Ashley’s passing,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Saturday. “He was a wonderful, happy man with a deep, rich history, a great imagination, and a beautiful, childlike soul. I am so thankful I was able to spend time with him last year. Over our lunch, he spontaneously recited Langston Hughes, Shakespeare’s love sonnets and other wonderful verses.”

Mills had proclaimed July 13, 2020, as Ashley Frederick Bryan Day in Maine to mark Bryan’s then-97th birthday. A memorial service will be held in Isleford this July 13.

Bryan also taught art, including at Dartmouth College from 1974 to 1988, before moving to Maine.

During World War II, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and fought in Europe, hiding drawing materials in his gas mask so he could sketch his fellow soldiers, the Bangor Daily News reported. He was part of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, at Omaha Beach in June 1944.

After the war, Bryan continued with his studies in Europe. He credited sketches he made of musicians at a festival in France with “opening his hand” and giving him a lasting style and approach, the Daily News reported.

“I knew if I could find the rhythm of whatever I was experiencing, that I could do all of my work and know who I am, keep trying to get to that core of who I am,” Bryan said in a 2014 interview with the newspaper. “And it didn’t matter if I was doing a painting, if I was doing a puppet, a sea glass panel, doing a book — all of it is trying to tap that inner mystery of who I am.”