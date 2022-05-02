As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee

Other family members were driving around with cattle trailers, waiting to help anyone who calls to move livestock.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the drought-stricken West and they are moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to climate change, scientists and fire experts say. In the last five years, California for example has experienced the eight largest wildfires in state history, while Colorado saw a destructive blaze tear through suburban neighborhoods last December.

Fire officials warned Monday that the fire in northern New Mexico would keep spreading at dangerous speeds and in different directions due to shifting winds, low humidity and high temperatures. They said the majority of the coming days feature more high winds that would make suppression efforts difficult.

The fire — fanned by an extended period of hot, dry and windy conditions — ballooned in size Sunday, prompting authorities to issue new evacuation orders for the small town of Mora and other villages.

Residents in some outlying neighborhoods of the town of Las Vegas were told to be ready to leave their homes as the smoke choked the economic hub for the farming and ranching families who have lived for generations in the rural region. It's also home to New Mexico Highlands University and is one of the most populated stops along Interstate 25 before the Colorado state line.

Operations Section Chief Todd Abel said Monday that crews were busy using bulldozers to build fire lines to keep the flames from pushing into neighborhoods.

The county jail, the state's psychiatric hospital and more than 200 students from the United World College have evacuated and what businesses remained open were having a hard time finding workers as more people were forced from their homes.

“We’re trying to house and feed people with skeleton crews. Hundreds of people have lost their homes. It’s an extraordinary tragedy," said Allan Affeldt, a hotelier in Las Vegas. He said most of his staff were evacuated from their homes and he canceled guest reservations to accommodate firefighters and emergency crews.

The 197 patients at the Behavioral Health Institute were being sent to other facilities around the state, with some being transported in secured units and others escorted by police.

Across New Mexico, officials and groups were collecting food, water and other supplies for the thousands of people displaced by the fires. Offers of prayers and hope flooded social media as residents posted photos of the flames torching the tops of towering ponderosa pines near their homes. Some of those living close to the fires described the week that the fire has raged nearby as gut wrenching.

On the northern flank of the fire, evacuees streamed uphill Monday out of the Mora River valley over passes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. State Rep. Roger Montoya, from the mountain hamlet of Chacon, said neighbors were putting what they couldn't carry with them into metal containers and leaving them in irrigating fields, hoping the moisture would offer some protection.

Officials have said the northeastern New Mexico fire has damaged or destroyed 172 homes and at least 116 structures.

It merged last week with another blaze that was sparked in early April when a prescribed fire escaped containment after being set by land managers to clear brush and small trees in hopes of reducing the fire danger. The cause of the other fire is still under investigation.

Jesus Romero, the deputy manager of San Miguel County, on Monday was helping family monitor their home amid smoky ash-laden air. He cut down trees around his garage as a fire-prevention measure and talked with other residents who were undecided about whether to leave. He called the situation serious.

Another New Mexico wildfire burning in the mountains near Los Alamos National Laboratory also prompted more evacuations over the weekend. It has reached the burn scars of wildfires that blackened the region a decade ago when New Mexico had one of its worst and most destructive seasons.

A wildfire in 2000 forced the closure of the laboratory and left about 400 people homeless. The community was threatened again in 2011 when another blaze caused by a downed power line blackened more of the surrounding forest.

In the southern New Mexico community of Ruidoso, two people were killed in a wildfire that destroyed more than 200 homes in April. That mountain community saw similar destruction from a 2012 fire.

And new wildfires were reported over the weekend — three in Texas, two in New Mexico and one each in Oklahoma and Tennessee, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 3,100 wildland firefighters and support personnel are fighting fires across the country, with about one-third of them trying to prevent the big blaze in New Mexico from spreading.

More than 4,400 square miles (11,400 square kilometers) have burned across the U.S. so far this year.

___

Associated Press writers Terry Tang in Phoenix, Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption People help clear a fire line along a family member's home near a wildfire on the outskirts of Las Vegas, N.M., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing.(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Combined Shape Caption People help clear a fire line along a family member's home near a wildfire on the outskirts of Las Vegas, N.M., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing.(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Combined Shape Caption A New Mexico State Police vehicle drives by the New Mexico State Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., a mental care facility, which was evacuated, Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Combined Shape Caption A New Mexico State Police vehicle drives by the New Mexico State Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., a mental care facility, which was evacuated, Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard Aviation UH-60 Black Hawk flies as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water with Bambi buckets from the air on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May, 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard Aviation UH-60 Black Hawk flies as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water with Bambi buckets from the air on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May, 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico Sunday, May, 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico Sunday, May, 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard soldiers on the ground ready buses to transport evacuees to emergency shelters established by the state at the Glorieta Center in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard soldiers on the ground ready buses to transport evacuees to emergency shelters established by the state at the Glorieta Center in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard truck is ready to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard truck is ready to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard truck is ready to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard truck is ready to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. (New Mexico National Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited