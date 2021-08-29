As troops return, UK under pressure over Afghans left behind

Vice Admiral Ben Key, who was in charge of the British operation, said: “We tried our best.”

But the government is under pressure to explain why it didn’t act more quickly once it became clear the U.S.-led military presence in Afghanistan was ending.

A former head of the British Army, retired Gen. Richard Dannatt, said the government was “asleep on watch” and had been warned that former interpreters and others who worked with British forces were at risk.

“This issue has been on politicians’ desks for two to three years and, certainly, it’s been there during the course of this year,” he told Times Radio.

“We should have done better, we could have done better. It absolutely behooves us to find out why the government didn’t spark up faster,” he added.

Johnson acknowledged that Britain “would not have wished to leave in this way,” but said it was tied to the departure timetable set by the United States, which is ending its 20-year Afghan involvement by Aug. 31.

“Though we now leave with the United States, we will remain represented in the region,” Johnson said. “Together with our allies in America and Europe and around the world, we will engage with the Taliban not on the basis of what they say but what they do.

“If the new regime in Kabul wants diplomatic recognition, or to unlock the billions that are currently frozen, they will have to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave the country, to respect the rights of women and girls, to prevent Afghanistan from, again, becoming an incubator for global terror, because that would be disastrous for Afghanistan.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of Afghanistan at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

Caption Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow after being evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, upon its arrival at RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire county, Britain, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

Caption Photo issued on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021 by Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) showing UK military personnel boarding a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “shift heaven and earth” to get more of those at risk from the Taliban to Britain by other means. Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said in a video from Kabul airport and posted on Twitter that it was “time to close this phase of the operation now.” (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP) Credit: Jonathan Gifford Credit: Jonathan Gifford

Caption Photo issued on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021 by Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) showing UK military personnel onboard a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “shift heaven and earth” to get more of those at risk from the Taliban to Britain by other means. Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said in a video from Kabul airport and posted on Twitter that it was “time to close this phase of the operation now.” (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP) Credit: Jonathan Gifford Credit: Jonathan Gifford

Caption Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, left, is greeted by Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, as he exits a plane after being evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, upon its arrival at RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire county, Britain, Sunday Aug. 29, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

Caption Photo issued on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021 by Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) showing UK military personnel boarding a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “shift heaven and earth” to get more of those at risk from the Taliban to Britain by other means. Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said in a video from Kabul airport and posted on Twitter that it was “time to close this phase of the operation now.” (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP) Credit: Jonathan Gifford Credit: Jonathan Gifford