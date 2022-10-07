As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath

“They’re saying it’s because of the rescue and recovery efforts," Wellema said of the closure. He drove down from Little Falls, New Jersey, with a pass he got at the beginning of hurricane season that was supposed to allow him onto the island after a storm.

Wellema said he's considering crossing by kayak at night. He is in touch with friends in other parts of the country waiting on his word to make their own journeys south. Their wait is a reminder that the death toll, already at 101, could still grow.