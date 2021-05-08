A's Sean Manaea has no-hitter through seven against Rays

Manaea, who threw a no-hitter April 21, 2018, against Boston, fist pumped after his strikeouts — nine so far — and did a little walk off the mound.

Manaea didn’t allow a baserunner until Randy Arozarena drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, when right fielder Stephen Piscotty later made a great catch on the warning track on Brandon Lowe's sharp flyball.