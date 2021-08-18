A's right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by line drive

The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in victories.

Burch Smith replaced Bassitt on the mound.

White Sox infielder Jake Lamb, who played with Bassitt last year in Oakland, said it was hard to concentrate after the play.

“It’s a lot more than baseball at that point," Lamb said. “It’s a friend, it’s an old teammate. Any time you get hit in the head like that, it’s a very scary situation."

White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López also said he was shaken by what happened.

“When you see something like that, it’s hard to digest because ... as a pitcher, we know that that can happen," he said through a translator. "It’s like, that could happen to me and it’s scary. Every time you see something like that is tough to swallow.”

