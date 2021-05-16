As regular season ends, NBA's play-in games take shape

They're 17-6 since, rallying from 16 points down to beat Charlotte on Sunday and with Russell Westbrook — the league's all-time triple-double king — getting his 38th one of the season.

“Obviously, Washington's rolling," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “They're a heck of a basketball team. ... They're a handful. Tuesday night's going to be one heck of a challenge."

Meanwhile, New York — which was sent home after the regular season in each of the last seven years — not only is back in the playoffs but will open them at home. New York’s win over Boston locked the Knicks into the East’s No. 4 seed and a first-round matchup against No. 5 Atlanta.

That means reigning East champion Miami will open as the No. 6 seed. The Heat will open the playoffs at either Brooklyn or Milwaukee.

One other matter of importance was decided Sunday — the scoring title.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington and ended the season averaging 31.3 points per game. That meant Golden State’s Stephen Curry needed three points in the Warriors’ game against Memphis to ensure he finishes ahead of Beal, and he got there with two baskets in the opening quarter. The title-clincher was a short jumper with 3:24 left in the first, pushing his average to 31.32 points for the season.

It is Curry’s second scoring title, and he becomes just the second player age 33 or older to win one in NBA history. The other is Michael Jordan.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports