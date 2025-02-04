As hundreds of quakes rattle Greek islands, a few brave tourists have Santorini to themselves

The mayor of Santorini says that the hundreds of earthquakes that have rattled Greek islands on the Aegean Sea are a “seismic swarm” and could continue for weeks before eventually diminishing
By DEREK GATOPOULOS – Associated Press
Updated Feb 4, 2025
SANTORINI, Greece (AP) — The hundreds of earthquakes that have rattled Greek islands on the Aegean Sea are a "seismic swarm" and could continue for weeks before eventually diminishing, the Santorini mayor told The Associated Press on Tuesday — pausing to chuckle as new tremors shook items on his desk.

“This phenomenon may play out with small quakes or a single, slightly stronger one, followed by gradual subsidence," said Mayor Nikos Zorzos, adding he was cautiously optimistic after speaking to seismologists who described the swarm as a series of tremors of similar magnitude occurring in clusters.

Thousands of residents and seasonal workers have left the Cycladic Islands as quakes up to magnitude 5 have been recorded in the volcanic region since Friday. Ferry and commercial flight operators have added services to accommodate departures. More Greek islands closed schools Tuesday.

A handful of hardy tourists enjoyed having Santorini’s stunning views to themselves.

Santorini earlier canceled public events, restricted travel to the island and banned construction work in certain areas. The quakes have caused cracks in some older buildings, but no injuries have been reported.

Efthimios Lekkas, head of the state-run Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, said the epicenter of the earthquakes in the Aegean was moving northward away from Santorini, and emphasized there was no connection to the area's dormant volcanoes.

“This may last several days or several weeks. We are not able to predict the evolution of the sequence in time,” Lekkas told state-run television.

In Santorini’s main town, Fira, the narrow, whitewashed streets along the island’s clifftops were deserted — a rare sight even in the off-season — except for small pockets of tour groups, many from Asian countries.

Joseph Liu, from Guangzhou in southern China, said he had wanted to visit Santorini for years after seeing it in a documentary.

“This place is amazing, really beautiful," he said, adding that the tour group leader had told him and others about the quakes before they arrived, "so it was not a surprise.”

Retired police officer and ship worker Panagiotis Hatzigeorgiou, who has lived on Santorini for more than three decades, said he has turned down offers to stay with relatives in Athens.

“Older residents are used to the earthquakes ... But it’s different this time. It’s not the same to have earthquakes every two to three minutes. The main thing is not to worry,” he said, adding with a laugh: “Now we can listen to music alone and have coffee by ourselves.” ___ Associated Press journalists Lefteris Pitarakis and Petros Giannakouris in Santorini contributed.

A tourist approaches blue-domed Orthodox churches in the town of Oia on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos speaks with the Associated Press moments before an earthquake that occurred during the interviewing in the Aegean Sea island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman from China looks on from a caldera at Firostefani, as in the background stands the island of Therasia, while authorities are taking emergency measures in response to intense seismic activity on the popular Aegean Sea holiday island of Santorini, southern Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The map above shows significant seismic activity near Santorini, Greece from Feb. 1-3. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Flora, 94, said she survived a deadly earthquake on Santorini in 1956, as she boards a ferry bound for the Greek mainland, in the earthquake-struck Greek island, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Passengers wait to board a ferry bound for the Greek mainland, in the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An empty swimming pool is seen in a group of clifftop buildings in the town of Oia on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A bell towel of an Orthodox church in the town of Oia on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, as the main town of Fira is litted by the sun in the background on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A passenger sits on the dock while waiting for a ferry bound for the Greek mainland, in the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Passengers board a ferry bound for the Greek mainland, in the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Flora, 94, said she survived a deadly earthquake on Santorini in 1956, as she boards a ferry bound for the Greek mainland, in the earthquake-struck Greek island, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man walks on an empty street in the town of Oia on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman with her child prepare to board a ferry bound for the Greek mainland, in the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Greek flag waves at a closed primary school due the situation as Greek authorities are taking emergency measures in response to intense seismic activity on the popular Aegean Sea holiday island of Santorini, southern Greece, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A firefighter walks among tents set up at a basketball court to accommodate Fire Service rescuers as Greek authorities are taking emergency measures in response to intense seismic activity on the popular Aegean Sea holiday island of Santorini, southern Greece, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The main town of Fira is seen from across a bay on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A cat sits on a domed roof in the town of Oia on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, as the main town of Fira is seen in the background on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sun rays illuminate the volcanic islet of Nea Kameni, part of the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

