A's fans come out en masse for reverse boycott and tell owner John Fisher to sell

The A's announced a couple of hours before first pitch that they will donate all ticket revenue from the game to charity, the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Oakland Public Education Fund. Tickets were still being sold so the team planned to provide an update later in the evening.

Mother and son Leslie and Justin Lopez walked together in their SELL T-shirts reflecting on how much the A's have meant in their lives — 27-year-old Justin has been coming to games since he was 8 months old. He is devastated every year watching All-Stars depart to bigger markets in free agency or all the other stars get traded away.

“It's been so sad to witness. We feel like the historically disenfranchised,” Justin Lopez said, embracing his mom.

Toddler Pepito Mendez, 3, of Pittsburg entertained himself through the action tossing a beanbag (featuring an emoji of feces) into the boards covered in facial images of Fisher and team President Dave Kaval.

Father Paco is considering canceling his season tickets for 2024.

“We're thinking of not re-signing next year because of this,” he said. “Hopefully he sells locally. I wish I had the money for it. It doesn't look good for us.”

There was even a sign painting station in the southeast parking lot, where 13-year-old to-be eighth-grader Hunter Martini of Rohnert Park painted "STAY AND SELL."

“I've been an A's fan since I was 3 years old,” the teen said.

For Mark Maier, it has been more than five decades.

The 70-year-old San Rafael resident has been attending A's games since the club moved West in 1968. Maier held a green and gold painted sign in Spanish that read "VENDE," with the V an upside down A's logo.

“So sad,” wife Hallie said.

“It is sad,” Mark replied.

