As Biden visits Asia, China launches South China Sea drills

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan also exercise overlapping claims in the South China Sea.

Since the beginning of the month China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, has been conducting a mission in the Sea of Japan, described by the Defense Ministry as “routine training" aimed at boosting performance that is “in-line with relevant international law and international practice, and not targeting any party."

China also flew a pair of long-range nuclear-capable H-6 bombers through the area on Wednesday, Chinese media reports said.

While in Japan, Biden will meet Tuesday with fellow leaders of the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad, a group that includes Australia, India and Japan.

The four nations share concerns over China's growing regional assertiveness and increasingly capable armed forces.

China views the grouping as a part of a U.S.-led push to impede its economic and political rise and frustrate its attempts to intimidate self-governing Taiwan into accepting its demand to accept Beijing rule.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized what he called negative moves by Washington and Tokyo against Beijing during a video call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

“What arouses attention and vigilance is the fact that, even before the American leader has set out for the meeting, the so-called joint Japan-U.S. anti-China rhetoric is already kicking up dust,” Wang said, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.