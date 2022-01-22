As Biden struggles, Harris touts California wildfire aid

Harris' first year in office was framed by the pandemic, a fruitless battle over voting rights legislation and an immigration crisis at the border. The trip to her home state gave Harris a chance to revel in hearty applause. She and the Biden administration were praised repeatedly for their direction on wildfires and the climate.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called her leadership “unmatched.”

Harris’ visit comes at a time when President Joe Biden’s approval rating is sliding, Democrats are at risk of losing control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections and Harris continues to struggle to define her role in the administration.

Her office highlighted recent legislation that provided $1 billion to create plans to help defend communities from wildfires. There also is $650 million for rehabilitation efforts for burned areas, and nearly $2.4 billion for hazardous fuels management.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration said it will expand efforts to fight wildfires by thinning forests around “hot spots” where nature and neighborhoods collide.

As climate change dries out the U.S. West, administration officials said they have crafted a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled fires and logging to reduce trees and other vegetation that serves as tinder in the most at-risk areas. Only some of the work has funding so far.

Caption FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, left, sitting next to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, right, speaks during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on June 30, 2021, with cabinet officials and governors from Western states to discuss drought and wildfires. Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to California to highlight federal wildfire programs. Harris will be in San Bernardino on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, to spotlight federal dollars for disaster relief, including $600 million from the Forest Service for California. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh