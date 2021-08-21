springfield-news-sun logo
As Biden monitors Afghanistan, no weekend stay in Delaware

President Joe Biden answers questions from members of the media as he speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at left. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden answers questions from members of the media as he speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at left. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

1 hour ago
President Joe Biden won't spend the weekend at his home in Delaware after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will not spend the weekend at his home in Delaware after all.

The White House said Saturday that Biden would no longer travel to Wilmington as planned. No immediate explanation was given.

The announcement from the White House came as Biden was scheduled to meet with his national security team “to hear intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban takeover of Afghans last Sunday has consumed his administration, which was caught off-guard by the development and is scrambling to evacuate thousands of Americans, Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the war, and others.

The White House also did not indicate whether the president planned to travel on Sunday.

