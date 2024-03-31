Arsenal Women's Frida Maanum collapses on the field during League Cup final against Chelsea

Arsenal Women midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball in the English League Cup final against Chelsea

3 hours ago
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal Women midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball in Sunday's English League Cup final against Chelsea.

The game was paused in stoppage time at the end of regulation at Molineux as paramedics treated the Norway international on the field.

The 24-year-old Maanum was taken off the field on a stretcher after seven minutes.

Arsenal said soon after that she was conscious.

“Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We’re all with you, Frida,” Arsenal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, with Arsenal going on to win 1-0 in extra time after Stina Blackstenius scored in the 116th minute.

