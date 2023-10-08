Arsenal ends losing streak against Man City in the Premier League as Martinelli secures 1-0 win

Arsenal has finally ended its 12-game losing streak to Manchester City in the Premier League after Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 87th minute to secure a 1-0 win over the defending champion

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
3 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal finally ended its 12-game losing streak to Manchester City in the Premier League after Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 87th minute Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over the defending champion.

In a cagey match that featured few quality chances for either side, substitutes Kai Havertz and Martinelli combined for a late winner that made the Emirates crowd erupt.

Havertz laid the ball off for Martinelli whose shot from outside the area took a deflection to wrongfoot City goalkeeper Ederson.

It was a goal that put an end to six years of demoralizing defeats against City — including a 3-1 loss at home last season that helped Pep Guardiola’s team finish five points above Arsenal.

The team’s 12-match losing streak against City in the league was the longest against any opponent in the club’s history.

City, meanwhile, fell to consecutive league losses for the first time since 2018 after a 2-1 defeat at Wolves last weekend.

Arsenal and Tottenham now top the standings on 20 points from eight games, with City two points behind in third.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in...
2
German conservative opposition seen winning 2 state elections, with...
3
Etienne runs for 2 TDs and Jaguars beat Bills 25-20 for back-to-back...
4
Live updates | Israel says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack
5
Kiptum sets world marathon record in Chicago in 2:00:35, breaking...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top