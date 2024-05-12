Arsenal beats Man United 1-0 to take title race with Man City to final day of Premier League season

Anything other than a win against United for Mikel Arteta's team could have seen City clinch the title with victory at Tottenham on Tuesday. Arsenal duly delivered and moved one point ahead of its title rival in second place.

Defeat for United was a latest blow for under pressure manager Erik ten Hag, whose team lost for the 14th time in the league this season and extended a damaging run that has seen it win just one of its last eight games in England's top division.

Arsenal benefited from slack defending from United when makeshift center back Casemiro was slow to push up and played Kai Havertz onside. The Germany forward took advantage and drove into the box before crossing for Trossard to convert from close range.

Arsenal will host Everton in the final round, when Man City hosts West Ham.

