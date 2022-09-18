Arsenal beats Brentford to stay top; Everton gets 1st win

Defender William Saliba — who spent the last three seasons out on loan — underlined his status as the team’s new fan favorite with his second goal of the season, while summer signings Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira also scored.

Everton finally has something to enjoy as well: a first win of the campaign.

Frank Lampard's team beat fellow struggler West Ham 1-0 at home in a game with few clear-cut chances for either team. Only two games were played Sunday as Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds were both postponed due to limited police resources ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

All Premier League games this weekend paid tribute to the queen with a minute's silence before kickoff followed by a rendition of the national anthem. There was also a minute's applause after 70 minutes at each game in celebration of the queen's 70-year reign.

At Brentford, Saliba headed in a corner in the 17th minute before Jesus scored his fourth goal of the campaign with another header around halfway through the first half. Vieira then marked his first league start by scoring with a long-range effort early in the second.

Vieira started in place of injured playmaker Martin Odegaard and made a strong claim for getting more playing time after spending much of the season on the bench so far.

“We know his talent and why we signed him and what he can bring to the team,” Arteta said. “He is a creative player, he needs to play with his instinct and we need to create as many scenarios as possible for him. The goal here and the way he went about the ugly part of the game, I was really impressed with.”

Arteta even had the luxury of sending on 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri for the last few minutes, making him the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game.

Arsenal now heads into the international break one point ahead of defending champion Manchester City and Tottenham. Its next game will be a better gauge of the team's title credentials, as Arsenal hosts Tottenham in the north London derby on Oct. 1.

MAUPAY DELIVERS

Everton's early-season struggles have been largely due to a lack of attacking threat in the absence of injured striker Dominic Calwert-Lewin, with the team scoring just four goals in its opening six games.

Summer signing Neal Maupay finally scored his first goal for Everton against West Ham, and that was enough for a much-needed victory for Lampard's team.

It was a well-taken goal, too, as the Frenchman collected a pass from Alex Iwobi on the edge of the area and used his first touch to set himself up for a volley that snuck inside the near post in the 53rd minute.

“It’s a win that has been a little while coming," Lampard said. “We have been hard to beat recently but we haven’t had that clinical edge in front of goal but today we had that.”

The win lifts Everton to 13th place with seven points, while West Ham — which has only scored three league goals this season — is in 18th on four points.

___

Combined Shape Caption Arsenal players celebrates after their tammate Fabio Vieira scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal, at the Gtech Community stadium, London, Sunday, Sept.18, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Credit: David Cliff Credit: David Cliff Combined Shape Caption Arsenal players celebrates after their tammate Fabio Vieira scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal, at the Gtech Community stadium, London, Sunday, Sept.18, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Credit: David Cliff Credit: David Cliff

Combined Shape Caption Brentford's Ivan Toney, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal, at the Gtech Community stadium, London, Sunday, Sept.18, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Credit: David Cliff Credit: David Cliff Combined Shape Caption Brentford's Ivan Toney, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal, at the Gtech Community stadium, London, Sunday, Sept.18, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Credit: David Cliff Credit: David Cliff

Combined Shape Caption Brentford's Mathias Jensen, center, goes for the header with Arsenal's Thomas Partey, left, and his teammate Gabriel during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal, at the Gtech Community stadium, London, Sunday, Sept.18, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Credit: David Cliff Credit: David Cliff Combined Shape Caption Brentford's Mathias Jensen, center, goes for the header with Arsenal's Thomas Partey, left, and his teammate Gabriel during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal, at the Gtech Community stadium, London, Sunday, Sept.18, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Credit: David Cliff Credit: David Cliff

Combined Shape Caption Fans observe an applause for Queen Elizabeth II in the 70th minute of the Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Credit: Isaac Parkin Credit: Isaac Parkin Combined Shape Caption Fans observe an applause for Queen Elizabeth II in the 70th minute of the Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Credit: Isaac Parkin Credit: Isaac Parkin

Combined Shape Caption Everton's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Idrissa Gueye during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Credit: Isaac Parkin Credit: Isaac Parkin Combined Shape Caption Everton's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Idrissa Gueye during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Credit: Isaac Parkin Credit: Isaac Parkin

Combined Shape Caption Everton's Alex Iwobi, left, and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen go for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Credit: Isaac Parkin Credit: Isaac Parkin Combined Shape Caption Everton's Alex Iwobi, left, and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen go for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Credit: Isaac Parkin Credit: Isaac Parkin