BreakingNews
Some records unavailable during Clark County courthouse’s temporary move

Arrests made in investigation of 6 bodies found in remote California desert

Authorities say arrests have been made in the investigation into six bodies found last week at a remote desert crossroads in Southern California
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say arrests have been made in the investigation surrounding six bodies found last week at a remote dirt crossroads in the Southern California desert.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said a press conference will be held late Monday on the homicide investigation. She shared no additional details. The department hasn't said how the people died.

Authorities found the bodies in the Mojave Desert outside El Mirage last week after responding to a request for a wellness check. Five bodies were found late Tuesday and a sixth the following morning.

The area, some 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Los Angeles, is so remote that the sheriff's department called in help from the California Highway Patrol's Aviation Division to find the scene.

Overhead footage from TV stations last week showed a dark blue SUV with a passenger window blown out and another door open, with part of the image blurred. The footage also showed numerous yellow evidence markers in the scrubby desert.

In Other News
1
Nikki Haley's dilemma in South Carolina: winning over voters who like...
2
LA Opera scraps planned world premiere of Mason Bates' 'Kavalier and...
3
Counselor says parents chose work over taking care of teen before...
4
NYC brothers were stockpiling an arsenal of bombs and ghost guns with a...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs ahead of Big Tech profit reports...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top