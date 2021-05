Arrest warrant issued for man in Confederate monument theft

Warnick and two other people were previously charged with possession of the chair after it went missing.

The strange saga began March 20 when a representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy reported to police that the “Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair” had gone missing from Live Oak Cemetery, located in a riverside city known worldwide for its links to the civil rights movement.

The chair has no direct connection to Davis, the president of the Confederacy, but it was a monument to him located near other rebel monuments in a private section of the city-owned cemetery.

Someone sent an email signed “White Lies Matter” to news outlets claiming responsibility and saying the chair would be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreed to display a banner at their Virginia headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist.

A later email included photos of someone wearing Union soldier garb posing on a chair that looked like the missing one but with a hole cut out of the seat. A final email said those photos were fake and the real chair was being returned unscathed.

The chair-shaped monument, which the United Daughters of the Confederacy valued at $500,000, was recovered in New Orleans.

A chair carved out of limestone honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis was stolen from Confederate Memorial Circle, a private section of Live Oak Cemetery, Tuesday, April 13, 2020, in Selma, Ala. Confederate Memorial Circle, including the brick base where the chair sat, is shown here. Police recovered the chair in New Orleans, La. (Kim Chandler/Associated Press) Credit: Kim Chandler Credit: Kim Chandler