Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

A judge revoked bond for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference.

Rubinstein said he made the discovery after Peters sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, according to court documents. The letter was released by the secretary of state's office and requested a recount in her failed primary election bid for the GOP nomination in the state secretary of state's race.