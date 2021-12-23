Army stuns Missouri in Armed Forces Bowl on last-second FG

Cook completed 27 of 34 passes for 238 yards and ran for 53 more.

Buchanan led Army in rushing with 68 yards on 21 carries. Elijah Young was the Tigers’ top rusher with 75 yards on 13 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: The Tigers began the game short-handed in the secondary and lost multiple players in the first half, leading Army to open up its passing game more than usual in the second half.

Army: The Black Knights’ option offense depends on patience and trust — and delivered at the finish. While only 5 of 14 on third downs, they were 5 for 5 on fourth downs to put themselves in position to win.

UP NEXT

Missouri: After the Tigers open at Middle Tennessee State next season, they’ll host former conference rival Kansas State. The season finale against Arkansas will also be at Faurot Field.

Army: The Black Knights won’t face any Power Five teams next season for the first time since 2004 (except for the reworked 2020 schedule). The first two games will be against Group of Five heavyweights Coastal Carolina and UTSA, and the Army-Navy game will return to Philadelphia.

