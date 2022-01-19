Army Corps of Engineers gets $14B to help ease supply chains

The spending stems largely from President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure deal, and the administration is attempting to showcase how the projects will improve supply chain backlogs.

There are three specific projects tied to reducing supply bottlenecks by making it easier to transport goods, according to a White House fact sheet obtained by The Associated Press. U.S. ports have struggled to manage the inflow of container ships and move containers onto trucks as the economy recovered from the pandemic, prompting delays in sending goods to consumers and higher prices.